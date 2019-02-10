el-Rufai Meets Pastors In Kaduna, Appeals For Support

His appeal is coming barely one month after he declared that even if the Pope was his running mate, 67 per cent of Christians in Kaduna won't vote for him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2019

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, has urged pastors in the state to support his reelection bid in the 2019 general election.

At a meeting with pastors under the auspices of the Pastors United For Change Association (PUCA), held in Kaduna on Saturday, he called on the Christian community to look beyond religion and focus on his performance as governor.

el-Rufai is seeking reelection and has picked Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, a Muslim, as his running mate.

His appeal is coming barely one month after he declared that even if the Pope was his running mate, 67 per cent of Christians in Kaduna won't vote for him.

However, at the town hall meeting on Saturday, he said: “In my life, I have never worked with people based on religious and ethnic consideration. Don’t look at what people said, but what I have done in the past.

“Go through my records and see what I have done. On the issue of my running mate, we are encouraging women participation in politics. She is a competent woman. Only Kaduna State has male/female governorship ticket in northern Nigeria.

“Late Professor Andrew Nok, our late Commissioner for Education, brought Dr. Hadiza Balarabe when we were looking for someone that can revive our primary health in the state and she performed excellently well.

“I didn’t know her before. Her choice as a running mate has nothing to do with religion. I am confident that my running mate will run the state effectively, and will be fair to all in the state even if I am not around.

“When you get into office politics, you must be fair to all. Check our records in the last three years and six months, we have worked. We built, repaired primary, secondary schools. We fixed our primary health centres. I am human and I can make mistakes like any other person. I will be fair to everybody.

“We must unite our people for progress. I want Kaduna State to interact on the basis of humanity, not religion and ethnicity."

In his remarks, Apostle David Adeniran, the PUCA Chairman, said: “I believe many of us will go home with new thinking that something good is happening in Kaduna. This is a new Kaduna State."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides Police To Withdraw Security Aides Of VIPs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides No Elections In Zamfara Without APC, Yari Tells INEC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Banks Aiding Politicians In Vote Buying, EFCC Chair Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Selling Your Vote Is Like Selling Your Destiny, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Issues 24-hour Ultimatum To Political Parties For Submission Of Details Of Polling Agents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Kinsmen Sue Him For 'Certificate Forgery'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FCT Minister Narrowly Escapes Death As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yahaya Bello's Wife, Aides Involved In Accident In Kogi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: We Didn't Poison Former Skye Bank Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal I Don't Answer To Anyone But Presidency, Says CCT Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM As NLC President, I Mobilised Lagos ‘Area Boys’ For Protest, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Police To Withdraw Security Aides Of VIPs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'The Broom That Brings Doom' — Nigerians Attack Giant Broom Project In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes Near Anambra Governor's Lodge
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides No Elections In Zamfara Without APC, Yari Tells INEC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: One Killed, Three Hospitalised As Thugs Attack SDP Campaign Train In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Knows Fate Of $153m Forfeiture To EFCC On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad