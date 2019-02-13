BREAKING: Boko Haram Opens Fire On Borno Governor's Convoy

Shettima's convoy was travelling from Maiduguri, the state capital, to Gamboru-Ngala when the insurgents struck, dividing his convoy into two and raining gunshots on the one behind.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2019

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the convoy of Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno State, SaharaReporters has been told.

Shettima's convoy was travelling from Maiduguri, the state capital, to Gamboru-Ngala when the insurgents struck, dividing his convoy into two and raining gunshots on the one behind.

The incident occurred between Dikwa and Ngala highway. A security source told SaharaReporters that Shettima was billed to campaign at Gombomru town before the incident happened.

"Many people were killed and dozens are still missing," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Bad News For Anti-Corruption War As EU Adds Nigeria To 'Dirty-Money Blacklist'
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM #BringBackOurGirls Rally Marks 500 Days Since Chibok Girls Were Abducted
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists On The Run Abandoning Foodstuffs And Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram How Six Female Suicide Bombers Killed 20 People In Maiduguri
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Rescues 338 Civilians And Foils Suicide Bombers, Army Spokesman Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Female Suicide Bombers Kill Three In Fotokol Mosque Attack In Cameroon
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME $16bn Obasanjo Spent On Power Project Will Be Probed, Says Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Remands Ecobank Manager In Prison For N411million Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pelted With Objects At APC Rally In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections 'Buhari No Longer Has 12 Million Votes In The North' — Coalition Of 300 groups Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections No Pact Signed Over Second Term, Says Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad