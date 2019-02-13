BREAKING: Boko Haram Opens Fire On Borno Governor's Convoy

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the convoy of Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno State, SaharaReporters has been told.

Shettima's convoy was travelling from Maiduguri, the state capital, to Gamboru-Ngala when the insurgents struck, dividing his convoy into two and raining gunshots on the one behind.

The incident occurred between Dikwa and Ngala highway. A security source told SaharaReporters that Shettima was billed to campaign at Gombomru town before the incident happened.

"Many people were killed and dozens are still missing," he said.