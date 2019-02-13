NDCMB, NDDC Not Bankrolling Any Political Party For Elections, Says Ijaw Group

The Ijaw Pride Group (IPG) has faulted the claim by a Bayelsa-based Civil Society Organisation (CSO), known as the Association of Concerned Bayelsa Professionals (ACBP), that some government organisations are under pressure to bankroll elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state and national levels.

According to the group, those behind the “false claim” against the authorities of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are “engaged in acts of pull-him-down syndrome for personal gains”.

In a statement, the ACBP had accused the managements of the NDDC and NCDMB of being under undue pressure to release money for political campaigns for the APC in the Niger Delta region and at national levels.

However, in a statement by the IPG, issued by Comrade Ebiowei Akpeti, its Director of Publicity, the group condemned what it referred to as "the unfortunate recurring circle of acts of self-destruction by fellow Ijaws".

Akpeti said it was curious that the two federal agencies mentioned in the spurious allegation are both headed by illustrious sons of Bayelsa origin, noting that his interactions with the Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, shows a man of integrity and professionalism.

"Here is a man that has been known and commended across the entire gamut of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and abroad for his high sense of professionalism, integrity and prudence in financial management,” he said.

The statement, therefore, advised the general public to “ignore the unsubstantiated malicious allegations by ACBP against our illustrious sons”.

Meanwhile, Reuben Okoya, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, has urged the people of the state not to experiment with any new political party other than PDP.

At a press briefing in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Wednesday, he said the party has gone a long way in developing the state, and has empowered the people in some critical positions, especially by giving a son of the state the opportunity to rule over the nation as President.

He urged the electorate in the state to support all PDP candidates during the elections, and shun any act of violence.

“PDP is the party to be with. It’s a party to support. PDP has actually been in Bayelsa all this time and has done great work. We need to support our party all the way to sustain the gains made so far in the socio-economic development of the state. We are all working hard to ensure that PDP stays in the state for greater and better things to happen. Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring. We are all hopeful that we will all be a part of the development of Bayelsa for the children of the future," he said.