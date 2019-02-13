'Oshiomhole Lied' — 10 Adamawa Gov Candidates Deny Stepping Down For Bindow

Five of the candidates who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Yola, debunked the endorsement, saying: "We were tricked into the gimmick of the so-called endorsement of the APC candidate".

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2019

Ten governorship candidates in Adamawa State have denied endorsing Governor Jibrilla Bindow, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming election.

Five of the candidates who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Yola, debunked the endorsement, saying: "We were tricked into the gimmick of the so-called endorsement of the APC candidate".

They accused Governor Bindow and Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, of twisting issues to gain political value.

"We were embarrassed to hear the Chairman announce that we have collapsed our political structures into the APC, to support Governor Bindow's reelection bid," the candidates said in a statement.

Simeon Frank Kwashihula, candidate of MPN, and spokesman of the candidates, said: "Oshiomhole lied to the gathering by the fraudulent announcement. We wish to state for the record that we attended the flag-off based on invitation, the same way we've attended flag-off of other contestants, who are members of the 'New Generation Governorship Candidates' Forum (NGGCF).

"Following the event, we approached Governor Bindow and asked him to retract. But he pleaded with us on condition of carrying out certain developmental projects. Therefore, this press conference has become necessary to deny the unauthorised statement made by APC National Chairman during the flag-off."

The candidates are: Engr. Nazeer Sa'ad (ZLP), Dr. Suleiman Bawa (YPP), Engr. Suleiman Frank (MPN), Lami Musa (PPN), Elizabeth Baldeno Isa (CAP). Others are Isa Dalhatu (NCP), Hassan Dantsoho (Accord Party), Wealthy Bulama (PPA), Umaru Bello Jada (ANP) and Isaac Sa'ad Badan (JMPP).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Victory At Last As Appeal Court Ruling Paves The Way For Zamfara APC Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Victory At Last As Appeal Court Ruling Paves The Way For Zamfara APC Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME $16bn Obasanjo Spent On Power Project Will Be Probed, Says Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Bad News For Anti-Corruption War As EU Adds Nigeria To 'Dirty-Money Blacklist'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Tompolo: Buhari's Military Killed My Father — Why Should I Endorse Him?
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ambrose Alli University ASUU Chairman Suspended Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad