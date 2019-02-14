BREAKING: 'We're Clearly Your Preferred Choice' — Buhari Campaigns For Votes In State Broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari has just finished a rare state boradcast during which he generously listed the achievements of his administration and urged the people to "vote wisely".

Buhari began the speech by urging the people to freely exercise their rights, but then spent virtually the rest of the 20-minute speech subtly campaigning for his reelection.

"In making your choice this time, please ask yourself whether, and in what ways, others will do anything different to address the issues of Agriculture, Infrastructure, Security, Good Governance and Fighting Corruption," he said as he wound up his speech.

"If they are only hoping to do what we are already doing successfully, we are clearly your preferred choice. Think carefully and choose wisely. This time, it is a choice about consolidating on growth for Jobs and Prosperity.

"February 16th is all about a choice. But it is more than a choice between APC and the opposition. It is a choice about you, it is a choice between going back or keeping the momentum of CHANGE. The road to greater prosperity for Nigeria may be long, but what you can be assured of is a Leadership that is not prepared to sacrifice the future well-being of Nigerians for our own personal or material needs. You can be assured of my commitment to remain focused on working to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

"Thank you very much for listening. God bless you, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."