Help Us Send A Psychiatrist To Evaluate Amaechi, Wike Begs Buhari

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to send a psychiatrist to "review the situation" of Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation.

Addressing non-indigenes of Rivers State at a campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the Governor also expressed disappointment that the President would sit by and allow Amaechi threaten violence during a campaign rally.

He, however, denied having a hand in the crisis affecting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, and debunked the claim that he negotiated a second term as governor with the President.

He said: “If I am their problem, why should I be negotiating with the President? It is utter rubbish. It is totally untrue. The President should help us bring a psychiatrist to review the situation of the Minister of Transportation.

“I plead with the president to do us this favour because our son is gone. We want to bring him back.

“I was so disappointed that Mr. President was seated and the Director General of his campaign was threatening violence, singing war songs. Today, they signed a peace accord. What will be the meaning of the Peace Accord when Mr. President sat down and listened to his Director General threatening deaths and violence?

“I have no problem with Amaechi’s threat of violence, but can he bring his son to lead the war? I challenge Amaechi; he has a grown-up son, who should lead the violence. His son can lead the war and then we will know that Amaechi is serious."

He urged Buhari to caution Amaechi, just as he called on the international community to hold Amaechi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Mobile Police Commander of Unit 48 responsible if there is violence in state.

On the allegation that he was behind the APC crisis in the state, Wike said: "I did not take APC to court. I never went to court against the APC. The matter is between APC and APC. How then did I cause the problem of the APC?”