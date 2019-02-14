INEC Not Our Friends; They Work More For PDP, Says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated this at a media briefing on Wednesday, during which he berated the electoral commission for its position on APC fielding candidates in Zamfara State.

He also alleged that there are Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) working for the PDP.

He said: “If anything, this INEC has been very unfair to the APC. But we just discovered that we have a responsibility. The fact that we are a governing party imposes on us a certain level of code that you can’t be seen to rubbish every institution, because if we rubbish everything, it would mean that we don’t want election. INEC believes everything the PDP says.

“As we speak, there are two Resident Electoral Commissioners who are virtually campaigning line by line with the PDP in the South-South. INEC, without giving us any explanation and without any concrete evidence, went ahead to say we can’t field candidates in Zamfara, thereby seeking to award, without any context and nullify democracy in Zamfara State.

“Is that the way your friends behave if they are your friends. INEC is working more for the PDP, based on evidence I can show. How can they explain that a court of competent jurisdiction gave orders in Zamfara to say this candidate is eligible to contest election and another high court in Abuja also gave a verdict saying APC did not conclude its primaries, but did not give order to INEC.

“There is no order issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court of Appeal made a pronouncement on this matter today (Wednesday) that there was no order from the court in Abuja, but that there was a concrete order from a Zamfara High Court, which upheld the primaries that was conducted in Zamfara.

“The INEC Chairman has said that when there are two court orders, they will adopt the last judgment. In Zamfara State, the Abuja judgment came first and the Zamfara judgment came last even though it is the same day,” he said.

