Unlike Other Tribes That Play Real Politics, The Igbo Play Politics Like Traders, Says Okorocha

He also urged his people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari or forget a chance at an Igbo presidency, even in 2031.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2019

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, says the Igbo play politics like traders, unlike other tribes that play "real politics".

He also urged his people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari or forget a chance at an Igbo presidency, even in 2031.

Speaking on Wednesday at the zonal rallies for Okigwe and Owerri zones, organised in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates for Saturday’s election.

He said: “Some people, especially our brothers, are campaigning now against President Buhari, saying he is Boko Haram and a herdsman.

“You can remember in 2015, I was telling the Igbo, to cast their votes for Buhari because he would win with or without the votes of the Igbo.

“I was called all sorts of derogatory names. Some said I was going to Islamise the whole Igbo. Is Igbo land Islamised today?

“Igbo, today, are playing politics with the mindset of traders, thinking only of the immediate benefits, unlike other tribes that are playing real politics.

“My people, listen to me and listen real good, whatever I tell you to do, do it as it will profit us. I’m telling you, today, that Buhari will win.

“On Saturday, if the Igbo support Buhari and he wins, in 2023, Igbo will have the right to demand Igbo presidency. Those who love Igbo nation must vote for President Buhari, because if we miss this chance, we may not get the presidency even by 2023, 2027 or 2031. The time is right for the Igbo nation to play the right politics, so as to have a clear chance by 2023.

“On Imo State governorship, the president advised that we all vote according to our conscience. Conscience in Igbo is ‘mee uche gi’, which translates to voting for Uche Nwosu. Nwosu is the only credible person among all those vying for the position. He has no dent or skeleton in his cupboard.

“His only sin is that he came from a poor background and by the grace of God married my daughter. Today, Action Alliance (AA) and APC have joined to form what is called perfect alliance.”

SaharaReporters, New York

