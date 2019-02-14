Violence At Ogun Rally May Affect APC's Chances On Saturday, Says Campaign Organisation DG

Olusegun Osinkolu, the Director-General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti State, says the alleged anti-party activities of Ibikunle Amosun, the Governor of Ogun State, could affect the votes of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming elections.

He said this on Wednesday at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

On Monday, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Ogun State, party leaders were pelted with various objects as they attempted to endorse Dapo Abiodun as the Ogun governorship candidate.

He expressed concern about the anti-party activities of some state governors, describing it as "worrisome".

He called on the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve all issue before going to the polls Osinkolu said: “We are worried that our members go as far as trying to stone a whole president. I am seeing a lot of anti-party politics playing out here in the South-West and it is not going to be in our interest.

“But the buck stops on the table of Governor Amosun, because he ought to manage that situation better, being the chief security officer of the state. He didn’t handle the issue very well.

“Whether you are a president or governor or holding any other position, the party is supreme, because the crisis was a fallout of the primary. Governor Amosun must repent and change his ways, because South-West is important to APC in these coming elections.”