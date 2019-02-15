INEC Relocates Plateau Office Affected By Fire Incident

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has relocated its office in Qu'an Pan LGA of Plateau State.

Materials for the presidential and National Assembly elections were destroyed by fire at the INEC in Qua'an Pan Local Government Area in Plateau State on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Ballot boxes, generators, electronic and manual voter registers, uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), among other materials, were burnt beyond recognition, and the security guard, who was expected to raise the alarm, was said to be drunk at the time of the incident. See Also Politics Election Materials Destroyed As Fire Razes INEC Office In Plateau

On Thursday evening, the commission disclosed that ballot boxes and voting cubicles to replace those lost in the fire incident were delivered to the LGA.

The voters' register for all polling units have also been reprinted, just as the INEC office was relocated.

A tweet by INEC read: "UPDATE ON PLATEAU FIRE INCIDENT: Truck carrying ballot boxes and voting cubicles offloaded at Qu'an Pan LGA of Plateau State to replace those destroyed in the recent fire incident. Reprinting of voters’ register for all polling units completed. Office relocated to a new building."

According to the commission, “elections will hold in Qu’an Pan.”