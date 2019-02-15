There May Be Low Turnout Of Youth Voters For Elections, Says Study

The study also reveals that while over 80 per cent of the respondents hold the perception of whether their votes will count or not, only about 68 per cent of respondents are currently reported to have a Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and about 50 per cent had previously voted in an election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2019

Ahead of the 2019 elections slated for February 16 and March 2, a study has predicted low turnout of youth voters.

The study entitled: ‘Role of Youth-led Organisations in Peaceful Elections and Political Participation of Young People’ was conducted as part of the UNESCO Youth Civic Engagement Initiative.

The study was implemented in Lagos State by One African Child Foundation for Learning, in Oyo and Osun states by the Building Nations Initiative (BNI) and in Kwara and Ekiti states by the Women and Youth Development Foundation (WOYODEV).

According to the study, a total number of 166 youth-led organisations actively involved in promoting political participation and peaceful coordination of elections were identified by respondents. Among these organisations identified by respondents include: Junior Chambers International (JCI), AISEC, All Nigeria United Nations Students’ Association (ANUNSA), YALI Network, Youth Aid Development Foundation, among others.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says young people constitute the majority of registered voters, and are major determinants of 2019 election winners, and according to the analysis, there has been a progressive decline in the level of political participation among young people.

The study, however, was able to deduce that while majority of the respondents (71.1 per cent) had participated in one civic education/political-based seminar/event from one youth organisation or the other, the sensitisation from such programmes still remains to translate to full actions with respect to variables of political participation measured.

The study also reveals that while over 80 per cent of the respondents hold the perception of whether their votes will count or not, only about 68 per cent of respondents are currently reported to have a Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and about 50 per cent had previously voted in an election.

It further added that 31.2 per cent of the respondents, who do not possess voter cards, were unable to participate in the voter registration exercise owing to time constraints and busy schedules as career professionals and students. Technical challenges on the part of INEC staff, disorderliness, long queues, and distance to PVC registration centres were also identified as reasons for not participating in the voters’ registration exercise.

On the question of foreseeing peaceful elections, a greater proportion of respondents in the study hold positive perceptions, while a lower percentage held negative perceptions.

This is a pointer to the fact that while perceptions on political participation may change and become more favourable, there may be need to provide very significant cues to action for corresponding behaviour that will result in active political participation of young people.

The revelation of the study thus calls out to youth-led organisations already working around sensitisations for a peaceful election and political participation to intensify their efforts in promoting peace, as the mischievous act of these seemingly few respondents, who still hold a favourable disposition towards election violence, could be far reaching in causing political instability and prevention of peaceful elections.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive DOSSIER: Owned By Amaechi's Friend — Everything You Need To Know About HSLI, The Israeli Company Hired To Jam The Networks During Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC 'Making Moves' To Put Rivers APC Back On The Ballot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Names Of Election Ad Hoc Staff 'Replaced At The Last Minute' In Adamawa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: 15 Political Thugs Arrested In Kwara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Text Of Buhari's Pre-Election State Broadcast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Police Deploy 15,544 Policemen To Rivers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Sixty-Six Killed In Kaduna On Eve Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive DOSSIER: Owned By Amaechi's Friend — Everything You Need To Know About HSLI, The Israeli Company Hired To Jam The Networks During Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police STUDY: Buhari Suffering From A Combination Of Prostate Cancer, Sickle Cell, Crohn’s Disease And Dementia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Pleads Not Guilty, Granted Bail On Self-recognition
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC 'Making Moves' To Put Rivers APC Back On The Ballot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Names Of Election Ad Hoc Staff 'Replaced At The Last Minute' In Adamawa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Yahaya Bello Wants To Kill Me, SDP Senatorial Candidate Natasha Akpoti Cries Out
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International UK Citizens Warned Against Travelling To 19 Nigerian States During Elections
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two People Caught with Four AK-47 Rifles Set Ablaze In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019 Presidential Election: Foretelling The Outcome By Omoshola Deji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: 15 Political Thugs Arrested In Kwara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Text Of Buhari's Pre-Election State Broadcast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad