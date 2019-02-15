Your Vote Is Your Birthright, Genevieve Nnaji Tells Nigerians

Genevieve Nnaji, popular Nigerian actress, has called on Nigerians not to sell their votes as the country prepares to elect a new set of leaders.

The Nollywood actress made the call on her Twitter handle, @genevieveNnaji1, on Friday, urging Nigerians to exercise their civic duty.

She tweeted: “You are in control once every 4 years. Your vote is your birthright. Remember, you are not too small to make a difference.”

She accompanied the message with a photo quote that read: “If they are willing to pay for it, then it must be worth a lot. Don’t sell.”