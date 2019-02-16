Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development

Lawrence Ngozi Akpomiemie, Special Assistant on Youth Development to Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, popularly referred to as ‘Notorious’, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Akpomiemie, popularly called Ngozi, was murdered in cold blood on Friday night in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state on his way from an undisclosed outing.

A source, who preferred not to be named, said the deceased was ambushed by the gunmen while returning from an outing with a lady suspected to be his girlfriend, on Friday night. However, it was not clear at the time of this report if the lady was also killed during the attack.



"You know Ngozi is a notorious criminal in Uvwie too. He has committed so many atrocities against humanity and it is said that he who kills with the gun must also die by the gun and that is what exactly happened to him. This was a man that was sentenced to Okere prison in Warri over murder-related cases and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa brought him from the prison three years ago and made him a Special Assistant on Youth Development all because of his second term election.

"Ngozi was shot repeatedly on his chest and head, and the gunmen waited to make sure that he was dead before leaving the scene. The killers also carted away huge sums of money given to him for mobilization of his gang for the elections. Ngozi was accused of leading a gang that made an attempt on the life of the senator representing Delta Central, Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, during an event in Effurun on July 15, 2017, where the senator was shot. But Ngozi later denied his involvement.”





Another source, who confirmed the killing of the aide to our correspondent, said: "Ngozi is one of the known hardened notorious gang leaders that ever lived in the area. Why and how Okowa brought him out from the prison and appointed him an aide still remains a shock to everyone. Okowa has a penchant for appointing persons with questionable character. Majority of the appointments the governor made in the state went to persons who have or have been involved in criminal-related cases. This is a fact; go and do a check on their profiles."

Our correspondent gathered that the killing of the "notorious" aide has sparked off heavy shootings in Ekpan by youth suspected to be loyal to the deceased.

When contacted, the acting Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, said he had not be briefed on the issue. However, a Police source confirmed to our correspondent the killing of the governor's aide by unknown gunmen, adding that the command is only being careful with the issue, since the deceased is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family in the state.