Finidi George Endorses Sowore, Says 'The Young Gentleman Will Take Nigeria To The Future'

On his choice of Sowore, Finidi said: "The young lad is vibrant, and he will take Nigeria to the future. Anyone who is over 60 cannot take Nigeria to the future. We are tired of voting the same old men that I think someday will sell Nigeria."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2019

Former Nigerian international footballer, Finidi George, has endorsed the presidential candidature of the African Action Congress's Omoyele Sowore.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle @officialfinidi, Finidi, who played as a Nigerian right winger from 1999 to 2000, said: "Election is around the corner, my question is, 'who are you voting for'? I know who I'm voting for; I'll be voting for Sowore".

On his choice of Sowore, Finidi said: "The young lad is vibrant, and he will take Nigeria to the future. Anyone who is over 60 cannot take Nigeria to the future. We are tired of voting the same old men that I think someday will sell Nigeria."

He encouraged Nigerians to use their votes properly and vote for "the young gentleman who will take Nigeria to the future".

SaharaReporters, New York

