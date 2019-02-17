Nigeria's Borders Reopened

Government had ordered a closure of all borders in the build-up to the presidential and National Assembly elections, earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019. However, the elections have been postponed by one week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2019


The Nigerian government has announced that all borders initially scheduled to be opened at noon on Sunday, be reopened at noon on Saturday.

Government had ordered a closure of all borders in the build-up to the presidential and National Assembly elections, earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019.

However, the elections have been postponed by one week.

As such, a statement signed by Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller General of Immigration, noted that Abdulraman Danbazau, Nigeria's Minister of Interior, has ordered that all borders be reopened due to the postponement of the elections.
 
He said officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service will continue their normal border control duties to ensure that all persons crossing the nation’s land, air and sea travel with valid document and also pass through recognized routes.
 

