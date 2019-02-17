Okowa's Kinsmen Protest Assassination Attempt On APC Reps Candidate

"The ugly incident happened when Okoh was in his residence with his family for Saturday's elections, when suddenly heavy shooting rented the air and bullets started hitting his building. In the process, there was serious damage to vehicles parked inside and outside the compound."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2019

Kinsmen of Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, in Umunede kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, embarked on a peaceful protest over an “assassination attempt” on Sebastian Okoh, the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Ika Federal Constituency.

SaharaReporters gathered that the assassination attempt on the APC candidate, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Okowa’s close ally, occurred in his Umunede hometown, where he and his family had gone to participate in the presidential and National Assembly elections, which were eventually postponed by one week.

Narrating the incident, a political associate of Okoh said: "The ugly incident happened when Okoh was in his residence with his family for Saturday's elections, when suddenly heavy shooting rented the air and bullets started hitting his building. In the process, there was serious damage to vehicles parked inside and outside the compound.

"It was a clear case of assassination attempt on Okoh, because his acceptance and popularity is becoming overwhelming for his political opponents in the federal constituency. Following the incident, his followers, supporters and indigenes of his community staged a mass protest with a clarion call to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime against our son. We thank God for saving him and his family from the war-like situation that lasted for a few minutes and we are also using this medium to appeal to his teeming supporters to remain calm, because God has saved him and preserved him for a purpose."


It was learnt that Okoh reported the presence of suspicious individuals in his community to the Agbor area command of the Nigerian Police.

Locals, who spoke with SaharaReporters on the issue, said at the time of the report, ACP Cordelia Ikejiani, the commandant of the Agbor area command, has since visited the scene of the incident, noting that the Police would carry out detailed investigation into the incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Owned By An APC Candidate' — PDP Asks INEC To Re-evaluate Card Readers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME El-Rufai: Those Politicising Kajuru Killings Are 'Irresponsible, Bigoted Busy Bodies'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME El-Rufai 'Deliberately Orchestrated' The Killings To Inflame Yet Another Cycle Of Bloodshed, Says SOKAPU
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Owned By An APC Candidate' — PDP Asks INEC To Re-evaluate Card Readers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election Postponement Can’t Be Justified By Law, Says Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Amina Zakari In Charge Of Logistics For INEC?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME El-Rufai: Those Politicising Kajuru Killings Are 'Irresponsible, Bigoted Busy Bodies'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bad Weather, Sabotage Responsible For Postponement Of Elections, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: How — And Why — INEC Postponed 2011 And 2015 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion #CorpersNotSlave: The Plight, Unjust And Unfair Treatment Of NYSC Members By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME El-Rufai 'Deliberately Orchestrated' The Killings To Inflame Yet Another Cycle Of Bloodshed, Says SOKAPU
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad