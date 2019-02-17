Okowa's Kinsmen Protest Assassination Attempt On APC Reps Candidate

Kinsmen of Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, in Umunede kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, embarked on a peaceful protest over an “assassination attempt” on Sebastian Okoh, the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Ika Federal Constituency.

SaharaReporters gathered that the assassination attempt on the APC candidate, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Okowa’s close ally, occurred in his Umunede hometown, where he and his family had gone to participate in the presidential and National Assembly elections, which were eventually postponed by one week.

Narrating the incident, a political associate of Okoh said: "The ugly incident happened when Okoh was in his residence with his family for Saturday's elections, when suddenly heavy shooting rented the air and bullets started hitting his building. In the process, there was serious damage to vehicles parked inside and outside the compound.

"It was a clear case of assassination attempt on Okoh, because his acceptance and popularity is becoming overwhelming for his political opponents in the federal constituency. Following the incident, his followers, supporters and indigenes of his community staged a mass protest with a clarion call to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime against our son. We thank God for saving him and his family from the war-like situation that lasted for a few minutes and we are also using this medium to appeal to his teeming supporters to remain calm, because God has saved him and preserved him for a purpose."



It was learnt that Okoh reported the presence of suspicious individuals in his community to the Agbor area command of the Nigerian Police.

Locals, who spoke with SaharaReporters on the issue, said at the time of the report, ACP Cordelia Ikejiani, the commandant of the Agbor area command, has since visited the scene of the incident, noting that the Police would carry out detailed investigation into the incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.