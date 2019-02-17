Those Who Had A Grip On INEC Have Inputted A Failure Mechanism Into It, Says Bayelsa Deputy Gov

“We had all gathered to cast our votes. We are here to win, but some persons who had a grip on INEC input a failure mechanism into INEC. I’m ashamed. What they have done is to delay the inevitable and the doomsday. They have built-in mechanism for INEC to fail. I feel disappointed,” he added.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2019

Real Admiral John Jonah (rtd), Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, has expressed disappointment over the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections, stating that it is a setback to the nation’s electoral process.

The elections were postponed hours before they were scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Speaking in his country home in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, Jonah said people who had a grip on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have inputted a failure mechanism into the agency.

He urged the electorate to be patient and steadfast in ensuring the success of the elections. He, however, decribed the action of INEC as shameful and disappointing.

"The postponement is a setback to national development of the electoral process. It has shown that Nigeria has not learnt in the area of logistics management. I am ashamed as a person who has a deep knowledge of logistics management, especially in the build-up to the election process,” he said.

Jonah, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, said the indigenes of communities in Nembe had gathered en masse to cast their votes, before the report of the postponement filtered in.

“We had all gathered to cast our votes. We are here to win, but some persons who had a grip on INEC input a failure mechanism into INEC. I’m ashamed. What they have done is to delay the inevitable and the doomsday. They have built-in mechanism for INEC to fail. I feel disappointed,” he added.

He called on the PDP supporters and Nigerians to be calm, and not lose hope, adding that “They have the belief that the election is to choose the right people to represent them; they should be steadfast and vote the right candidate."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Amina Zakari In Charge Of Logistics For INEC?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bad Weather, Sabotage Responsible For Postponement Of Elections, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election Postponement Can’t Be Justified By Law, Says Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Call Intensifies For INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu To Resign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Amina Zakari In Charge Of Logistics For INEC?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bad Weather, Sabotage Responsible For Postponement Of Elections, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election Postponement Can’t Be Justified By Law, Says Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 'Owned By An APC Candidate' — PDP Asks INEC To Re-evaluate Card Readers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Call Intensifies For INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu To Resign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: How — And Why — INEC Postponed 2011 And 2015 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion #CorpersNotSlave: The Plight, Unjust And Unfair Treatment Of NYSC Members By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME El-Rufai: Those Politicising Kajuru Killings Are 'Irresponsible, Bigoted Busy Bodies'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad