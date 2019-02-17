Those Who Had A Grip On INEC Have Inputted A Failure Mechanism Into It, Says Bayelsa Deputy Gov

Real Admiral John Jonah (rtd), Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, has expressed disappointment over the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections, stating that it is a setback to the nation’s electoral process.

The elections were postponed hours before they were scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Speaking in his country home in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, Jonah said people who had a grip on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have inputted a failure mechanism into the agency.

He urged the electorate to be patient and steadfast in ensuring the success of the elections. He, however, decribed the action of INEC as shameful and disappointing.

"The postponement is a setback to national development of the electoral process. It has shown that Nigeria has not learnt in the area of logistics management. I am ashamed as a person who has a deep knowledge of logistics management, especially in the build-up to the election process,” he said.

Jonah, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, said the indigenes of communities in Nembe had gathered en masse to cast their votes, before the report of the postponement filtered in.

“We had all gathered to cast our votes. We are here to win, but some persons who had a grip on INEC input a failure mechanism into INEC. I’m ashamed. What they have done is to delay the inevitable and the doomsday. They have built-in mechanism for INEC to fail. I feel disappointed,” he added.

He called on the PDP supporters and Nigerians to be calm, and not lose hope, adding that “They have the belief that the election is to choose the right people to represent them; they should be steadfast and vote the right candidate."