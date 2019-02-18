19-year-old Stabs Husband To Death For Accusing Her Of Infidelity

Mary Adeniyi, aged 19, has confessed to killing her husband for accusing her of sleeping with other men.

Commenting on the incident, Chike Oti, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that the late husband was fond of accusing his wife of infidelity.

Oti said: “The man has been accusing his wife of infidelity. Fight broke out between the couple when the man accused her again on Friday. The suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the man on the neck. The man died on the spot.”

Mary, who lives in Shagamu area of Ikorodu, said she stabbed her husband to death out of anger.

Regretting her actions, Mary said she was angry and acted out of control.

“I never knew when I grabbed hold of a kitchen knife and stabbed him out of anger. I never meant to kill him. I regret my action and ask for forgiveness," she said.

