Adamawa REC: Atiku Doesn't Even Know What I look Like, How Can He Give Me $1m Bribe?

"I can state without fear of contradiction that Atiku probably does not know how I look, because I've never met him personally, all my life. I was shocked to read what was credited to me by some unscrupulous persons,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

Kashim Gaidam, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has debunked a report claiming that was implicated in a bribery scandal involving Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There had been reports earlier on Monday that Gaidam rejected an offer of $1million as bribe from Atiku.

The offer was also said to have included a house in Dubai.

Gaidam, who threatened court action, emphasised that he had never met Atiku in his life.

"I've never had any contact with Atiku all my life. I can state without fear of contradiction that Atiku probably does not know how I look, because I've never met him personally, all my life. I was shocked to read what was credited to me by some unscrupulous persons,” he said.

Gaidam further stressed that the report "reflects the handiwork of desperate politicians who want to achieve cheap popularity through blackmail".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Bad Weather; We Worked 24 Hours To Distribute Election Materials, Says NAMA
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole 'Swears By Holy Koran' That INEC Connived With PDP To Postpone Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari In Attendance As APC Caucus Meets Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: 'Without Consulting INEC, We’re Proceeding With Campaign', Says APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Bad Weather; We Worked 24 Hours To Distribute Election Materials, Says NAMA
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole 'Swears By Holy Koran' That INEC Connived With PDP To Postpone Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 19-year-old Stabs Husband To Death For Accusing Her Of Infidelity
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari In Attendance As APC Caucus Meets Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Court Grants Deji Adeyanju Bail
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: 'Without Consulting INEC, We’re Proceeding With Campaign', Says APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Okowa's Kinsmen Protest Assassination Attempt On APC Reps Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad