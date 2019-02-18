CSOs Express Doubt Over Integrity Of Nigeria's Electoral Commission

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) and the Election Observation Platform have expressed doubts over the integrity of Nigeria's electoral commission.

In a statement signed by Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Chairperson, TMG and Suraju Olanrewaju Chairman, HEDA, the groups, expressing disappointment in the last-minute postponement of the election, noted that the commission cannot continue with the poor management of logistics.

The groups opined that the continuous postponement of elections in Nigeria has raised more questions on the integrity of the electoral system.

The statement read: “Despite repeated assurances of preparedness, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) attributed the postponement to logistics and operational challenges.

“The details were, however, not explained, neither was any apology tendered. We also note that these challenges have continued to plague our elections over time and now constitute a threat to the integrity of the electoral system. We cannot continue with the template of poor management of logistics as a reason for postponing elections.”

The groups said they hope INEC would resolve all of its problems before the rescheduled date, and urged Nigerians to come out en masse to participate in the elections.

“We, however, hope that INEC would resolve its logistics issues before the newly scheduled dates for the elections, as we urge Nigerians and friends of Nigeria not to be discouraged in exercising their civic responsibility to elect the leaders of their choice to various political offices.”

TMG, HEDA and the Election Observation Platform compelled political parties not to act in a way that would affect the elections, urging them to rise above partisan considerations.

