EnergyNet Holds Powering Africa Summit In Miami

An international organisation that facilitates energy conferences and investment drive, EnergyNet Limited, has announced the 5th edition of the Powering Africa Summit.

The event will take place for the first time in Miami between February 25 and 27, 2019, at the JW Marriott Miami. It will be co-located with the third Latin American Energy Forum (LAEF) with focus on regional investment structures across Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

The summit will present opportunities to engage and network with senior decision makers from professional services, financial institutions, developers, government representatives, technology providers, law firms, non-governmental organisations and distribution companies. There will also be answers to pressing questions challenging businesses in Africa.

Participants will also meet with some of the solution providers behind many of Africa’s and Latin America’s energy projects.

According to the Senior Marketing Executive, Partnerships, EnergyNet, Monique Bonnick: “The event will address the needs of Latin America’s evolving energy sector as well as exploring the evolution of the region’s energy mix and the role of gas in supporting the increased use of nonconventional renewable. Investors from across North America, Africa and Europe are expected to present energy projects, discuss investment opportunities and build relationships within the international power community.

“The summit will host case studies and exclusive presentations on the Cerro Dominador 210mw solar project in the Atacama Desert in Chile by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Fernando Gonzalez and ‘Waste-to-energy: A Niche in the Energy Mix’ by Wieland F. Uchdorf, Facility Engineer, Resources Recovery Facility, Department of Solid Waste Management, Miami-Dade Country.”

The programme will also feature the United States Policy on Africa, US/Africa ministerial roundtable, gas policies and generation, the alliance between IFI and public sector utilities; FinTech — increasing efficiency and collections and off-grid energy access.

Accordingly, over 340 investors, 80 speakers and four ministers will be in attendance, while 18 African countries from across North America, Africa and Europe are expected to meet with the leaders of Africa’s energy sector to form partnerships, sign deals and move the industry forward.

Key speakers expected at the event include: the Head of Infrastructure Investments, Africa 50, Raza Hasnani; Country Programme Coordinator, Nigeria, United States African Development Foundation, Andrew Echono; Chairman, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Yusuf Abubakar; the Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Dell’Amore Consultants, Idris Mohamed; the Acting Director, United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Thomas Hardy; the Director-General, Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency (AMEE), Said Mouline; Chairman, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN), Joshua Choge; Partner, DLA Piper, Joseph Tato; the Coordinator, Power Africa, Andy Herscowitz and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dafe Akpeneye.