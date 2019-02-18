Fuji Stars Saheed Osupa, Remi Aluko Endorse Sowore For Presidency

Fuji icons Saheed Akorede Okunola, popularly known as King Saheed Osupa, and Igwe Remi Aluko, have announced their support for Omoyele Sowore, seeking to become the next President of Nigeria on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The duo made the confirmation when they appeared on Sowore’s daily broadcast, #OurTime.

#OurTime is a daily programme by Sowore, streamed live across various social media platforms, to acquaint his followers with updates on his presidential campaign and funds raised.

Urging Nigerians to support Sowore, Osupa said: “If you are a Nigerian that has conscience, vote for Sowore, but if you don’t, you can do whatever you like. Vote wisely, vote Sowore. Parents, youth, male and female should come out and vote for Sowore.”

On his part, Remi Aluko lamented the deplorable state of the country, and called on Nigerians to take back the country for themselves.

“It’s a lie that the country will be better. I can’t tell my children that the country will be better because there has not been change at all. Let’s find a way and solution for this country to be better,” he said.

Throwing his weight behind Sowore, Aluko continued: “Nigerians, please vote for Sowore because he is the one that can make the country better. There has been an increase in the price of fuel, the market prices of food have also gone up, and the value of Naira has dropped.

“Let us think well and choose a candidate that will make Nigeria habitable for future generations. The old politicians cannot do more than we have seen, let us all support Sowore. I know who I am voting for; I am voting for Sowore. I want everybody to give Sowore a chance; take your PVC and vote for Sowore.”

Sowore thanked the musicians and called on more celebrities to take a similar stand.

Sowore has also been recently endorsed by ex-Super Eagles international Finidi George, as well as Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri.