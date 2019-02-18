Fuji Stars Saheed Osupa, Remi Aluko Endorse Sowore For Presidency

Urging Nigerians to support Sowore, Osupa said: “If you are a Nigerian that has conscience, vote for Sowore, but if you don’t, you can do whatever you like. Vote wisely, vote Sowore. Parents, youth, male and female should come out and vote for Sowore.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

Fuji icons Saheed Akorede Okunola, popularly known as King Saheed Osupa, and Igwe Remi Aluko, have announced their support for Omoyele Sowore, seeking to become the next President of Nigeria on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The duo made the confirmation when they appeared on Sowore’s daily broadcast, #OurTime.

#OurTime is a daily programme by Sowore, streamed live across various social media platforms, to acquaint his followers with updates on his presidential campaign and funds raised.

Urging Nigerians to support Sowore, Osupa said: “If you are a Nigerian that has conscience, vote for Sowore, but if you don’t, you can do whatever you like. Vote wisely, vote Sowore. Parents, youth, male and female should come out and vote for Sowore.”

On his part, Remi Aluko lamented the deplorable state of the country, and called on Nigerians to take back the country for themselves.

“It’s a lie that the country will be better. I can’t tell my children that the country will be better because there has not been change at all. Let’s find a way and solution for this country to be better,” he said.

Throwing his weight behind Sowore, Aluko continued: “Nigerians, please vote for Sowore because he is the one that can make the country better. There has been an increase in the price of fuel, the market prices of food have also gone up, and the value of Naira has dropped.

“Let us think well and choose a candidate that will make Nigeria habitable for future generations. The old politicians cannot do more than we have seen, let us all support Sowore. I know who I am voting for; I am voting for Sowore. I want everybody to give Sowore a chance; take your PVC and vote for Sowore.”

Sowore thanked the musicians and called on more celebrities to take a similar stand.

Sowore has also been recently endorsed by ex-Super Eagles international Finidi George, as well as Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Bad Weather; We Worked 24 Hours To Distribute Election Materials, Says NAMA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole 'Swears By Holy Koran' That INEC Connived With PDP To Postpone Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari In Attendance As APC Caucus Meets Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections No Bad Weather; We Worked 24 Hours To Distribute Election Materials, Says NAMA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 19-year-old Stabs Husband To Death For Accusing Her Of Infidelity
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole 'Swears By Holy Koran' That INEC Connived With PDP To Postpone Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Court Grants Deji Adeyanju Bail
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari In Attendance As APC Caucus Meets Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Okowa's Kinsmen Protest Assassination Attempt On APC Reps Candidate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: 'Without Consulting INEC, We’re Proceeding With Campaign', Says APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad