Gunmen Kill Benue Local Government APC Chairman

Benue State Police Command said it has commenced investigation to arrest everyone involved in the murder of Okloho.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

Some unknown gunmen have assassinated Boniface Okloho, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohimini Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

Okloho was said to have attended a party meeting on the postponement of elections, but was killed on his way home.

Speaking on the attack on Sunday, the Benue State Police Command said it has commenced investigation to arrest everyone involved in the murder of Okloho.

In a separate statement, Emmanuel Jime, Benue State APC governorship candidate, commiserated with the deceased's family and urged the Police to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

Jime said: “I condemn in very strong terms this unnecessary politics of violence and bloodshed that has claimed the life of Okloho, our beloved brother and staunch member of our great party in Ohimini.

“Okloho was one of the very committed leaders of our party in Zone C and we regret that he lost his life in such a horrible circumstance in the service of his state and his party. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

