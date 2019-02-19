11-Year-Old Shot, Property Destroyed As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Osun

The crisis caused the destruction of properties in Osun State, while a girl, aged 11, sustained gunshot injuries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

Over three days, residents of Iwara, Olowu, Atorin, Lapaide, and neighbouring communities were affected by clashes between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

The crisis caused the destruction of properties in Osun State, while a girl, aged 11, sustained gunshot injuries.

She was taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital for treatment.  

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the incident.  

Addressing reporters on the incident on Monday, Abiodun Ige, the Osun Police Commissioner, said an investigation was ongoing and warned politicians against actions that could lead to violence in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Made Me A Minister Not Saraki, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Made Me A Minister Not Saraki, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics School Feeding Programme Is 'Total Corruption', Says NLC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Adamawa REC: Atiku Doesn't Even Know What I look Like, How Can He Give Me $1m Bribe?
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 'I'm No Longer Interested' — Bauchi Campaign Director From Dogara's Constituency Dumps APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad