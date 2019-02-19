BREAKING: Boko Haram Slaughters 18 Firewood And Charcoal Scavengers In Borno

At least 18 persons who worked as firewood and charcoal scavengers have been slaughtered by suspected Boko Haram members in Koshebe general area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The incident happened on Monday when the victims went to the village to scavenge for firewood and charcoal and sale to residents of Maiduguri, but unfortunately they were ambushed by insurgents.

A security source who participated in the evacuation confirmed to SaharaReporters that at least 16 bodies had so far been evacuated to Maiduguri.

"At first, we evacuated 10 dead bodies from the scene of the attacks to Maiduguri, but we plan to return tomorrow so as evacuate to the remaining dead bodies," he said.

He noted that they had mobilized security for searching of their bodies in the Kadamari axis on Wednesday.

"There was an ambush on firewood sellers who had gone to the bush to fetch their products by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists in Koshebe general area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno state," a second security source said on Tuesday.

"Eighteen dead bodies were seen at the scene of the attacks, but as it is, only 10 dead bodies have recovered and evacuated so far by our security forces in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)."