BREAKING: INEC 'Achieves' 95% Reconfiguration Of 180,000 Card Readers

Speaking on the preparations of the electoral umpire, he said so far, 95% reconfiguration of 180,000 card readers has been achieved.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has given an update on the body's preparations for the elections rescheduled to begin on Saturday.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Yakubu, who had earlier briefed stakeholders on the commission's preparations, spoke to newsmen on efforts to ensure free, fair and credible elections.



 

