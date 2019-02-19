Christian Traditional Rulers Meet Miyeti Allah Over Farmers-Herders Crisis

Traditional rulers, under the aegis of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, have met with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Asociation to find lasting solution to farmers-herders conflict.

In a statement issued in Awka, the Anambra State capital, and signed by Eze Nkeli Kelly, Chairman of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers Forum and King Dodo II, secretary of the association, the group said the meeting was fruitful and encouraging.

The statement read: “The association in collaboration with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria is meeting to find a lasting solution to end the farmers-herders' clashes all over the country.

“We also advised all monarchs to educate youth in their areas and other subjects to be law-abiding and shun any form of violence.”