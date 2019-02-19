Christian Traditional Rulers Meet Miyeti Allah Over Farmers-Herders Crisis

Eze Nkeli Kelly, Chairman of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers Forum and King Dodo II, secretary of the association, the group said the meeting was fruitful and encouraging.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

Traditional rulers, under the aegis of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, have met with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Asociation to find lasting solution to farmers-herders conflict.

In a statement issued in Awka, the Anambra State capital, and signed by Eze Nkeli Kelly, Chairman of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers Forum and King Dodo II, secretary of the association, the group said the meeting was fruitful and encouraging.

The statement read: “The association in collaboration with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria is meeting to find a lasting solution to end the farmers-herders' clashes all over the country.

“We also advised all monarchs to educate youth in their areas and other subjects to be law-abiding and shun any form of violence.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Sixty-Six Killed In Kaduna On Eve Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME El-Rufai: Those Politicising Kajuru Killings Are 'Irresponsible, Bigoted Busy Bodies'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME El-Rufai 'Deliberately Orchestrated' The Killings To Inflame Yet Another Cycle Of Bloodshed, Says SOKAPU
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Give Nigerian Government Condition For Ceasefire On Pipeline Bombing
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram 250 Civilian JTF Members Absorbed Into The Army
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Tells FG To Ignore Edwin Clark, Governor Okowa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'I'm No Longer Interested' — Bauchi Campaign Director From Dogara's Constituency Dumps APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Adamawa REC: Atiku Doesn't Even Know What I look Like, How Can He Give Me $1m Bribe?
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections QUESTION: What Punishment Does The Law Stipulate For Ballot Box Snatching? Death?
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole 'Swears By Holy Koran' That INEC Connived With PDP To Postpone Elections
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad