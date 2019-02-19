Court Jails 34-year-old For Stealing N350 Shoe Polish

A Karmo Grade 1 Court in Abuja has sentenced one Theophilus Joseph, a 34-year-old labourer, to four weeks imprisonment for stealing shoe polish valued at N350.

Inuwa Maiwada, who presided over the matter on Monday, also gave the convict an option of N3,000 fine and warned him to be of good behaviour.

The convict admitted to committing the offence of theft and begged the court for leniency.

He claimed he did not know what came over him.

Ijeoma Ukagha, the prosecutor, told the court that one Ibrahim Muktari, of Chumelac Super Market in Jabi, Abuja, reported the incident at the Utako Police Station, on February 13.

Ukagha said the complainant, Joseph, entered his shop and stole one shoe polish valued at N350.

He said Joseph was caught in the process of escaping from the scene of the crime and the polish was recovered from his pocket.

According to the prosecutor, in the course of police investigation, other stolen goods worth N17,000 was found in Joseph’s possession, adding that he had been stealing from the shop since 2018.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of section 288 of the penal code.

