ALERT: Nigerian Arrested For Fraud In The UK Wants To Contest Ekiti Assembly Seat

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has been asked to probe allegations of financial crimes said to have been committed by a House of Assembly aspirant in Ekiti State, Otunba Lekan Akinleye.

The candidate, who seeks to be a lawmaker in the Ekiti State Assembly, was declared wanted by the London Metropolitan Police after he had jumped bail while awaiting trial for cross border crimes.

A petition by the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), a coalition of over 150 civil right groups want the EFCC to investigate the grievous allegations.

The Chairman of CSNAC, Olanrewaju Saraj, on behalf of the group stated that Nigerians deserve to know if the man they may elect as a lawmaker in Nigeria has indeed flouted the legal provisions in England and other international conventions against illicit funds.

Akinleye was accused of impersonating a business tycoon, Tony Woods, alongside his wife Stephanie Woods, in order to defraud unsuspecting potential investors.

The money was said to run into hundreds of British pounds.

He was said to have been arrested on November 24 by the Paddington State Police in London.

Sources said Akinleye jumped bail and reappeared in Nigeria, where he now wants to emerge as one of Nigeria's potential statesmen.

CSNAC said: "We strongly believe that the above allegation is one deserving of thorough, immediate and urgent investigation; the citizens during every election period vote candidate they believe to hold integrity, selflessness and honesty as virtues.

"The case in point is very critical and fundamental to the choice to be made by the electorate in relation to the forthcoming election. The public deserves the veracity or otherwise of the allegations in deciding who to vote into lawmaking chamber because voting a fraudulent or fugitive individual into power is a disaster waiting to befall the nation."

CSNAC said though the law presumes any allegation as a suspicion until the suspect is so proven guilty, the electorate is anxious to see transparency and accountability actualised and due process deployed in investigating corruption and financial crimes.

It added: "We hereby appeal that the EFCC uses its good office to ensure that this matter is properly, effectively and painstakingly investigated with the view to forestalling fraudulent and likely corrupt individuals from getting elected into positions of authority."