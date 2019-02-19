INEC Erroneously Sends Kebbi’s Sensitive Election Materials To Kaduna — And Vice Versa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday erroneously delivered some sensitive election materials meant for the Saturday elections to Kaduna State rather than Kebbi State where theye were originally meant to be, while those for Kebbi were mistakenly taken to Kaduna.

Ahmad Mahmud, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi State, made the disclosure during an interaction with journalists after inspecting the sensitive materials at the Kebbi State office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Two of our forms-EC 8D1 and EC 8E1 were mistakenly taken to Kaduna and that of Katsina were brought to Kebbi,” Mahmud said. “We discovered it during the inspection and they are already bringing it back to Kebbi.”

He said INEC in Kebbi State had received all the sensitive materials meant for the presidential and national assembly elections, and would start distributing them on Wednesday across the 21 local government areas of the state.



He also said all card readers sent to the state had been configured.

“I can confirm to you that we have received all the sensitive materials meant for Kebbi State and all the card readers have been configured. By tomorrow (Wednesday), we shall start distributing the sensitive materials,” he said.