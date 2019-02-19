INEC Erroneously Sends Kebbi’s Sensitive Election Materials To Kaduna — And Vice Versa

“Two of our forms-EC 8D1 and EC 8E1 were mistakenly taken to Kaduna and that of Katsina were brought to Kebbi,” Mahmud said. “We discovered it during the inspection and they are already bringing it back to Kebbi.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday erroneously delivered some sensitive election materials meant for the Saturday elections to Kaduna State rather than Kebbi State where theye were originally meant to be, while those for Kebbi were mistakenly taken to Kaduna.

Ahmad Mahmud, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi State, made the disclosure during an interaction with journalists after inspecting the sensitive materials at the Kebbi State office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Two of our forms-EC 8D1 and EC 8E1 were mistakenly taken to Kaduna and that of Katsina were brought to Kebbi,” Mahmud said. “We discovered it during the inspection and they are already bringing it back to Kebbi.”

He said INEC in Kebbi State had received all the sensitive materials meant for the presidential and national assembly elections, and would start distributing them on Wednesday across the 21 local government areas of the state.
 
He also said all card readers sent to the state had been configured.

“I can confirm to you that we have received all the sensitive materials meant for Kebbi State and all the card readers have been configured. By tomorrow (Wednesday), we shall start distributing the sensitive materials,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections US Congressman Chris Smith Blames Election Postponement On Buhari And His Allies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Differs With Buhari On Punishment For Ballot Box Snatchers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Explains APC's Plans To Tamper With Card Readers Using Telephone-Like Devices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman Asks Buhari: Why Do You Like Blood? Why?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections US Congressman Chris Smith Blames Election Postponement On Buhari And His Allies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Differs With Buhari On Punishment For Ballot Box Snatchers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Explains APC's Plans To Tamper With Card Readers Using Telephone-Like Devices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman Asks Buhari: Why Do You Like Blood? Why?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku In Attendance As PDP NEC Meets Over Elections, Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs, Northern Governors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Differs With Buhari On Punishment For Ballot Box Snatchers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Oshiomhole Wants Akwa Ibom REC Removed Because He Didn't Do APC's Bidding'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad