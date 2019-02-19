PDP Has Perfected Plans To Snatch Ballot Boxes And Rig Elections, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assitant to the President on Media and Publicty, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of perfecting plans to snatch ballot boxes and rig the elections.

According to Shehu, this is the reason for the apprehension over President Muhammdu Buhari’s comment that those who engage in ballot box snatching during elections do so at risk to their lives.

“This sounds like members of the opposition, specifically the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who have perfected plans to rig the elections and to snatch ballot boxes,” Shehu told State House correspondents on Tuesday.

“They can tell that President Buhari is not prepared to tolerate their antics this time around, and they are afraid. They have shown their intent. No one has anything to fear from the President’s comments if their conscience and intentions are clear.

“Snatching ballot boxes often entails putting the lives of innocent Nigerians at risk. About 10 years ago, evidence was brought before an election tribunal from one of the states in North Central of the gruesome killing of 26 prospective voters by ballot box snatchers. Their modus operandi is well known. They storm election venues in commando style, overwhelm the law-enforcement agents and seize ballot boxes leaving a trail of death and injury.

“Anyone who dares to put the lives of innocent citizens at risk in their desperation to rig elections, must be prepared for the possibility of losing their own lives because our security agents will certainly not stand by, clap for them and watch them kill and maim.”