PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Over Election Postponement

While confirming the decision to hold the meeting to Punch correspondent in an interview, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Secretary of the party said: “Yes, the NEC will meet on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called an emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the party.

The meeting, scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, is expected to be presided over by Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the PDP.

While confirming the decision to hold the meeting to Punch correspondent in an interview, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Secretary of the party said: “Yes, the NEC will meet on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the party. We will meet at noon.”

It was gathered that the meeting would discuss issues on the postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections hours to the poll on Saturday.

Also expected to be discussed is the speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Those expected to be present at the meeting include: Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, governors elected on the platform of the party, its national officers, and principal officers of the National Assembly who are members of the PDP.
 

