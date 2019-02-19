Saraki: All The Nollywood In APC Yesterday Is Because They Don't Want Elections

Senate President Bukola Saraki has accused the All progressives Congress (APC) of seeking another postponement of the 2019 general election.

Saraki said this on Tuesday during the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the rescheduled elections.

"We know, all that drama you saw yesterday, all that Nollywood drama in the APC caucus meeting yesterday is because they're looking for another postponement; they don't want elections on Saturday," he said.

"We know they don't want elections on Saturday, but elections Insha Allahu will happen on Saturday, and the elections that will happen on Saturday will bring in the man that will take us to Promised Land.

"INEC, you know that they don't want the election on Saturday, but you must deliver. For the sake of millions of Nigerians, you must make sure that elections happen on Saturday. We want elections on Saturday; the world wants elections on Saturday, and Insha Allahu elections will hold on Saturday and we will win.

As they say, when your time has come, your time has come. Atiku Abubakar, your time has come."