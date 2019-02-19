TVC News Unveils New Studio And Facilities To Become First With Breaking News

Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, said that its improved news service formed part of a substantial ongoing investment plan aimed at growing the TVC Group of Companies into one of the country’s leading media organizations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

TVC News, a member of TVC Communications, on Friday unveiled a brand-new high definition news studio at its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. 

Following substantial investment in studio operations and mobile digital satellite technology, TVC News says it is now positioned to become the home of breaking news for Nigeria, ensuring the fast and reliable reporting of news stories whenever, and wherever those stories break around the Federation from its network of news bureau and correspondents.   

Addressing the media at a ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, said that its improved news service formed part of a substantial ongoing investment plan aimed at growing the TVC Group of Companies into one of the country’s leading media organizations. 

“Behind this state-of-the art studio in Lagos lies the real engine of our news operation: a substantial team of journalists, producers and the latest mobile satellite technology, spread throughout Nigeria, providing us with the ability to broadcast live anywhere, anytime. This will be put to the test this election weekend as over 80 million Nigerians go to the polls to cast their votes," he said.

"We must be capable of mobilizing correspondents and technical teams anywhere, anytime in this vast country, to cover stories within a very short space of time to get the story on air first — and that’s what separates TVC News from other news networks and allows us to be First With Breaking News.

"In addition is a powerful new suite of motion graphics and visual elements which provide a contemporary look and feel to the TVC News channel, produced by the most talented Nigerian professionals."

Also speaking at the event, Director of News, TVC News, Stella Din-Jacob, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have some of the best people and broadcast facilities in continental Africa, which will enable us to bring the highest quality news service to our viewers right across Nigeria, Africa and Europe.  

“Having recently been awarded the coveted NBC Prize for the Best Television Station of the Yearat the 26th Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA), we particularly hope that viewers will enjoy our primetime news broadcasts: TVC News at 10pm (The most watched news programme in Lagos at 10pm) and 7pm every weeknight, and to start your day withTVC News Breakfastfrom 6am-9am every weekday. “

SaharaReporters, New York

