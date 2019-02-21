Gunmen Kill APC Ward Chairman At His Residence In Imo

Sources close to the deceased disclosed that the hoodlums swooped on the victim shortly after he ended a meeting of the party members, which he presided over in his capacity as the chairman of the ward.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2019

Ifeanyi Ozoemena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of ward 11 Logara/Umuohiagu, has been killed by gunmen at his residence.

According to Orlando Ikeokwu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Imo State Police Command,  the incident took place at about 9:35pm at his residence. Three armed men were said to have invaded his home in a red Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday.

Sources close to the deceased disclosed that the hoodlums swooped on the victim shortly after he ended a meeting of the party members, which he presided over in his capacity as the chairman of the ward. 

Some members of the party who attended the meeting convened by the deceased said they were in shock when they heard the news of Ozoemena's death.

Ikeokwu, who spoke on an Owerri-based private radio station, Hot FM, on Wednesday said: “The command has received the report of that incident; the murder of the ward chairman in Ngor Okpala at his residence, by suspected three armed men in a red jeep.

“The victim is Ifeanyi Ozoemena, aged 49. I want to tell you that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full scale investigation on the matter. All the tactical team has been deployed and directed to unravel the situation and the reason behind the killing and to arrest the hoodlums that perpetrated the crime.

“It was carried at his residence at 21:35 hours, that is 9:35 pm, and so I can assure you that in no distant time, they will hear the result. We are getting through. We are really working it out.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Presidency Denies 'Fake News' Of Osinbajo's Resignation Over Exclusion From Security Meeting
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections JUST IN: Tinubu, Ambode Parley At Lagos APC Stakeholders' Meeting
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Reformed Avengers Endorse Buhari, Denounce Atiku's ‘Peoples Demonizing Party’
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections ALERT: Nigerian Arrested For Fraud In The UK Wants To Contest Ekiti Assembly Seat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides PREVIEW: Can Atiku Finally Realise 27-Year-Old Presidential Ambition?
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Presidency Denies 'Fake News' Of Osinbajo's Resignation Over Exclusion From Security Meeting
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections JUST IN: Tinubu, Ambode Parley At Lagos APC Stakeholders' Meeting
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Result Sheets For Kwara Found In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Reformed Avengers Endorse Buhari, Denounce Atiku's ‘Peoples Demonizing Party’
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections ALERT: Nigerian Arrested For Fraud In The UK Wants To Contest Ekiti Assembly Seat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides PREVIEW: Can Atiku Finally Realise 27-Year-Old Presidential Ambition?
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections US Congressman Chris Smith Blames Election Postponement On Buhari And His Allies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Two Killed, Scores Injured As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Kwara
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigator Tells Court How Fani-Kayode 'Diverted' N350m Without Executing Any Project
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Market Leaders 'Arrested' For Demanding PVCs In Exchange For Trader Moni Loan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Again, Nigerian Govt Warns Against Foreign Interference In Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad