Gunmen Kill APC Ward Chairman At His Residence In Imo

Ifeanyi Ozoemena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of ward 11 Logara/Umuohiagu, has been killed by gunmen at his residence.

According to Orlando Ikeokwu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Imo State Police Command, the incident took place at about 9:35pm at his residence. Three armed men were said to have invaded his home in a red Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday.

Sources close to the deceased disclosed that the hoodlums swooped on the victim shortly after he ended a meeting of the party members, which he presided over in his capacity as the chairman of the ward.

Some members of the party who attended the meeting convened by the deceased said they were in shock when they heard the news of Ozoemena's death.

Ikeokwu, who spoke on an Owerri-based private radio station, Hot FM, on Wednesday said: “The command has received the report of that incident; the murder of the ward chairman in Ngor Okpala at his residence, by suspected three armed men in a red jeep.

“The victim is Ifeanyi Ozoemena, aged 49. I want to tell you that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full scale investigation on the matter. All the tactical team has been deployed and directed to unravel the situation and the reason behind the killing and to arrest the hoodlums that perpetrated the crime.

“It was carried at his residence at 21:35 hours, that is 9:35 pm, and so I can assure you that in no distant time, they will hear the result. We are getting through. We are really working it out.”

