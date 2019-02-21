How Christian Leaders Refused To Back Buhari During Osinbajo's Nocturnal Visit To Yola

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2019

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Yola, Adamawa State, on Wednesday night in a desperate move to sway Christian votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the rescheduled polls.

This is coming amidst hot speculation that elections may not hold this Saturday in three states of Adamawa, Borno and Kaduna, as alleged by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP).

The speculation followed a meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with the governors of Adamawa, Borno and Kaduna states, as well as the service chiefs two days ago.

On his Yola mission, Osinbajo's plane touched ground at the Yola International Airport at about 7:15 pm and he was driven straight to Catholic Secretariat, where he was billed to meet with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Details of his engagement with CAN were not made public. However, SaharaReporters learnt that the VP had pleaded with Christian leaders to consider endorsing the Buhari government for a second term.

SaharaReporters further gathered that Osinbajo left the meeting disappointed as CAN leaders were said to have bared their minds on topical issues, highlighting the failure of the present regime.

A source at the meeting said "it was frank talk; Christian leaders were blunt to the VP on their grievances against the Buhari regime”.

It was further gathered that CAN Chairman and Catholic Bishop of Yola, Most Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza, had earlier declined the VP's request to have audience with Christian leaders.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was said to have persuaded CAN to grant audience to Prof. Osinbajo on three conditions: it would not be a media event; the VP would not canvass support for any APC candidate, including Buhari; and the VP will respect the conditions.

In particular, CAN wanted the VP to explain why the government neglected Leah Sheribu and other Christian faithful from Chibok who are being held by Boko Haram terrorists.

The VP, as learnt, was asked to explain why the government agreed to a negotiation which only favoured Dapchi Muslim schoolgirls, at the detriment of Leah, a Christian faithful. 

Osinbajo could not explain why no action was taken to ameliorate the suffering of the people of Numan, who were persecuted by herdsmen for a long time. Also, they wanted answers on Amnesty's report on Air Force bombing of communities in Numan.

The meeting, which ended in deadlock, saw Osinbajo depart Yola around 9:00pm

