With Over One Million, Lagos Has Highest Number Of Uncollected PVCs In Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Lagos State has the highest number of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the country.

According to data made available to journalists by the commission on Thursday, more than one million PVCs had not been collected as of the final count.

In the document, Lagos State had the highest figure of 6,570,291 registered voters. Of that figure, 1,038,902 persons did not collected PVCs.

The deadline for collection of PVCs was February 11, 2019.

However, states with highest collection of PVCs are Lagos State - 5,531,389; Kano - 4,696,747 and Kaduna - 3,648,831.