For 'Stealing' A Soldier's Phone, Bayelsa Community Pays With 27-Year-Old's Life

"We were just sitting at an area drinking, when suddenly we saw soldiers. Before we could ask what was happening, there was a rain of bullets. Some of us ran for safety; some were injured, while one of the youth was killed."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2019

Whoknowstomorrow Bright, aged 27, has been killed by some military personnel in Biogbolo area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, over stolen phone.

This situation has led to outrage and protest, as indigenes took to major roads in protest in of what they term the extra-judicial killing of their kinsman.

SaharaReporters gathered the soldiers went on reprisal mission after their colleague was robbed at gunpoint and his mobile phone stolen.

A resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Frank, said the youth were sitting in the area when the soldiers suddenly invaded, and without questions shot sporadically, killing one and leaving several others injured.

“One person was taken into custody and later released at their headquarters at Igbogene after investigations.

"What has happened is unjust. We did nothing to be shot at and we are calling on all human rights and pressure groups to seek justice for the innocent victim.”

SaharaReporters, New York

