Again, Herdsmen Kill Two In Benue

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, said herdsmen attacks in the state are sponsored by enemies of the state to destabilize and create fear among the electorate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Two people have been killed and houses set ablaze in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Benue State.

The attack happened on Wednesday, just after a previous attack that left 20  people dead in Agatu community.

A statement signed by Terver Akase, the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, read: “The herders have been doing this; remember, the Governor had raised the alarm sometime ago that some people in the state are collaborating with enemies of Benue outside the state to unleash armed herdsmen on Benue communities to come and destabilise the state and create fear in eligible voters so that they won’t vote on election day.

“So, those who attack communities in Agatu and Iye are Fulani herdsmen and they did that so that all strongholds of the PDP, people will be afraid to go out in their polling units to vote so that they (APC) can have their way."

The Governor urged security agencies to intensify more efforts to enable eligible voters to exercise their franchise without any molestation.

SaharaReporters, New York

