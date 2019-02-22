BREAKING: 'Tomorrow Is Election Day', INEC Chairman Declares

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has confirmed that the presidential and national assembly elections will proceed on Saturday February 23 as rescheduled.

Yakubu made the confirmation on Friday when he kicked off the final edition of the commission's daily media briefing to update the public on its preparedness for the election.

There had been fears that the losgistical issues that prompted the postponement may not have been resolved by now, however Yakubu declared on Friday: "Tomorrow is election day".

"A total of 72,775,502 citizens who have collected their Permanent Voter Cards are eligible to cast their ballots," he said. "Nigerians will elect a President out of a total of 73 candidates nominated by their politcal parties. Similarly, voters will choose 109 senators out of 1,880 candidates and 360 members of the House of Representatives out of 4,631 candidates."