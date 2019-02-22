BREAKING: 'Tomorrow Is Election Day', INEC Chairman Declares

There had been fears that the losgistical issues that prompted the postponement may not have been resolved by now, however Yakubu declared on Friday: "Tomorrow is election day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has confirmed that the presidential and national assembly elections will proceed on Saturday February 23 as rescheduled.

Yakubu made the confirmation on Friday when he kicked off the final edition of the commission's daily media briefing to update the public on its preparedness for the election.

There had been fears that the losgistical issues that prompted the postponement may not have been resolved by now, however Yakubu declared on Friday: "Tomorrow is election day".

"A total of 72,775,502 citizens who have collected their Permanent Voter Cards are eligible to cast their ballots," he said. "Nigerians will elect a President out of a total of 73 candidates nominated by their politcal parties. Similarly, voters will choose 109 senators out of 1,880 candidates and 360 members of the House of Representatives out of 4,631 candidates."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chairman Defects To APC As 12 Presidential Candidates Withdraw for Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kwara South PDP Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Arrested Hours Before Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Gunmen Open Fire On Osinbajo's Campaign Convoy In Kwara
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Warned el-Rufai Against Quoting Wrong Figures On Kajuru Killing, Says Kaduna CP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Ignorant Nigerians’ — Desmond Elliot Responds To Nigerians Attacking His Toilet Project
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chairman Defects To APC As 12 Presidential Candidates Withdraw for Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kwara South PDP Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Arrested Hours Before Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Gunmen Open Fire On Osinbajo's Campaign Convoy In Kwara
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Warned el-Rufai Against Quoting Wrong Figures On Kajuru Killing, Says Kaduna CP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Ignorant Nigerians’ — Desmond Elliot Responds To Nigerians Attacking His Toilet Project
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides IN FULL: Buhari's Message To Nigerians On Eve Of Rescheduled Elections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections APC Candidates Will Participate In Elections In Rivers, Tonye Cole Insists
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Campaigns For AA Candidate
Elections VIDEO: Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Filmed Campaigning For AA Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Five Killed, Vehicles Burnt As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections How Christian Leaders Refused To Back Buhari During Osinbajo's Nocturnal Visit To Yola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad