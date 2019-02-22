Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes

Stanley Osifo, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a promise to move his support base of "10 to 15million Nigerians" along.

He made his decision known at a press conference held at Virtual Hub, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

Osifo said his defect was triggered by the way he was treated during the PDP presidential primary, noting that there was no form of settlement by his former party.

Speaking on his choice of APC, he said: “My structure base is across the 36 states in Nigeria, and we are very sure and optimistic that not less than 10 to 15 million Nigerians, particularly those within the strata of young people, are going to move to APC."

He also spoke on the postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Actually from INEC you’ll see that not everybody was happy with what happened. I want to believe INEC will perform well because they have assured us of 100 per cent credibility,” he said.