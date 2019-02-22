Gunmen Open Fire On Osinbajo's Campaign Convoy In Kwara

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Gunmen have attacked the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while he was on a door-to-door campaign in Kwara State.

Osinbajo was campaigning for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari at Isale-Aluko area of Ilorin on Thursday, when two men opened fire on the campaign team.

Osinbajo was not at the scene when the incident happened.

On the other hand, PDP claimed that trouble started when the supporters of the Vice President were seen sharing money to people.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, media aide to Abdulrazaq Abdulrahaman, the APC governorship candidate in the state, partly read: “the Vice President was at Isale-Aluko suburb of Ilorin on a door-to-door campaign when some daredevil gunmen opened fire on his convoy, which included thousands of APC members and supporters.”

Ajakaye called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those behind the attack, adding that the Police and all security agencies should ensure that all measures be taken to secure the safety of lives and properties of the people.

However, PDP cleared itself of any involvement in the attack.

The party, speaking through Tunde Ashaolu, Kwara State PDP Publicity Secretary, said: "Osinbajo was in Ilorin for the door-to-door campaign rally of his party, the APC and other activities of the party, when his convoy was attacked.

“The incident was an intra-party affair involving members of the APC, arising from the endless crisis confronting the party.

“It was also gathered that the money released to be shared among party supporters triggered the violence.

"Once again, we emphasise that the PDP has no hand in the fracas and we reject any attempt by the APC to link our party to the crisis.”

Kwara Police Command confirmed the attack, adding that an investigation would commence to apprehend the gunmen.

