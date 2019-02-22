Six Weeks After, Nigerian Army Returns Computers Seized From Daily Trust

The computers — 17 of them — were brought back in a military pick-up truck by three soldiers, who brought along a letter signed by Colonel A.D. Yusuf of the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

The Nigerian Army has returned the desktop and laptop computers it confiscated from the newsroom of Daily Trust newspaper on January 6, 2019.

Soldiers had invaded the offices of the Daily Trust newspaper in Borno and Abuja after a story was published on January 6, 2019, detailing Boko Haram activities and the efforts of the military to counter insurgency activities in the North.

Two journalists were taken away for interrogation during the incident, while the computers were seized. The raid was eventually called off on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, more than a month after the seizure, the computers were finally returned on Friday.

The computers — 17 of them — were brought back in a military pick-up truck by three soldiers, who brought along a letter signed by Colonel A.D. Yusuf of the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

The letter read: “The device and equipment are hereby returned to you for your retention."

Mannir Dan-Ali, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Media Trust Limited, noted that the release may be the result of a protest letter sent to the Minister of Defence on the matter.

The newspaper’s board had earlier decided that the computers would be donated to a school as part of efforts to promote computer literacy, whenever they were returned.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME For 'Stealing' A Soldier's Phone, Bayelsa Community Pays With 27-Year-Old's Life
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Deal Decisively With Any Electoral Crime Inimical To National Security, Buratai Tells Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Young Boy Abducted, Starved, And Chained To Bed In Retaliation For Leaked Ekiti Election Rigging Audio
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Group Accuses Governor Dickson Of Muzzling Human Rights In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chairman Defects To APC As 12 Presidential Candidates Withdraw for Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kwara South PDP Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Arrested Hours Before Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Gunmen Open Fire On Osinbajo's Campaign Convoy In Kwara
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Warned el-Rufai Against Quoting Wrong Figures On Kajuru Killing, Says Kaduna CP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Ignorant Nigerians’ — Desmond Elliot Responds To Nigerians Attacking His Toilet Project
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides IN FULL: Buhari's Message To Nigerians On Eve Of Rescheduled Elections
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections APC Candidates Will Participate In Elections In Rivers, Tonye Cole Insists
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Campaigns For AA Candidate
Elections VIDEO: Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Filmed Campaigning For AA Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Five Killed, Vehicles Burnt As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Kano
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections How Christian Leaders Refused To Back Buhari During Osinbajo's Nocturnal Visit To Yola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad