Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers

The heavy presence may not be unconnected with the ongoing political crisis in the state with INEC barring candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from participating in elections in Rivers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Protesting APC members The Port City News

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army have been deployed in their numbers to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure adequate security of the building.

Nnamdi Omoni, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), on Thursday, stated that the deployment of officers to both INEC office and branch of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Rivers was because of the distribution of election materials for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Last week, the party held a protest disagreeing with the court judgment on the matter. The protesters were dispersed with tear-gas canisters fired by security personnel.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

