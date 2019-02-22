Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers

Protesting APC members

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army have been deployed in their numbers to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure adequate security of the building.

Nnamdi Omoni, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), on Thursday, stated that the deployment of officers to both INEC office and branch of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Rivers was because of the distribution of election materials for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The heavy presence may not be unconnected with the ongoing political crisis in the state with INEC barring candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from participating in elections in Rivers.

Last week, the party held a protest disagreeing with the court judgment on the matter. The protesters were dispersed with tear-gas canisters fired by security personnel.

