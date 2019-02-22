US Closes Lagos, Abuja Embassy For Nigeria's Rescheduled Elections

The closure is in compliance with the public holiday given by the Nigerian government to enable eligible voters to participate in the forthcoming elections in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

The embassy of the United States of America, both in Abuja and Lagos, would be closed on Friday, February 22, 2019.

This was contained in a statement published by the embassy on its website, on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a Work-Free Day to enable Nigerians to prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019. 

“In recognition of this declaration and to encourage all our Nigerian employees to exercise their right to vote, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed. No consular services will be available.”

The embassy stated that everyone who has a regular visa or ACS appointment for that date, would be contacted for rescheduling.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

