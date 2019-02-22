VIDEO: Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Filmed Campaigning For AA Candidate

Adetimehin was caught in the amateur video, which emerged on Wednesday, asking people of Idanre in their dialect to cast their votes for the candidate of the Action Alliance. In the video obtained by SaharaReporters, the embattled APC chair was heard complaining that Idanre, which is his hometown, has been marginalised.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Campaigns For AA Candidate

Ade Adetimehin, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has been caught on camera begging party supporters and the electorate in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State to vote for Sunday Akinwalere, candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the Ifedore/Idanre Federal Constituency.

Adetimehin was caught in the amateur video, which emerged on Wednesday, asking people of Idanre in their dialect to cast their votes for the candidate of the Action Alliance.

In the video obtained by SaharaReporters, the embattled APC chair was heard complaining that Idanre, which is his hometown, has been marginalised.

"It is our time in Idanre. Ifedore has done it for 16 years. Our support must go to our son who is from Idanre, Sunday Akinwalere, who is contesting under the AA party," he had said.

"On Saturday, vote en masse for him (Sunday Akinwalere). When he emerges victorious at the poll on Saturday, we will all move back to APC on Sunday. I appeal to my fathers and mothers here, that for this to become a reality, it lies with you."

SaharaReporters had reported that there were issues between Adetimehin and Bamidele Baderinwa, the incumbent lawmaker representing Ifedore/Idanre federal constituency at the National Assembly. 

Baderinwa, from Ifedore, is also seeking reelection into the National Assembly and belongs to the Bola Tinubu faction of the crisis-ridden APC in Ondo State. 

Findings revealed that the support for the candidate of the AA in Ondo State was as a result of the failure of the anointed candidates of Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, to secure tickets under the APC during its primaries held in 2018.

Underground investigation revealed that Akeredolu directed APC supporters to work for AA candidates in the state.

