BREAKING: Maiduguri Under Attack On Election Day As Seven Explosions Occur Within Ten Minutes

Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, are currently in panic as series of explosions have rocked the city all within ten minutes.

The explosions, seven of them, began at around 5:50am and ended a little around 6am.

Residents are worried about their safety, especially with the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to begin in less than two hours.

At the time of this report, it was not clear the number of casualties, or how much properties were destroyed.

More to follow...

