BREAKING: Maiduguri Under Attack On Election Day As Seven Explosions Occur Within Ten Minutes

The explosions, seven of them, began at around 5:50am and ended a little around 6am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, are currently in panic as series of explosions have rocked the city all within ten minutes.

The explosions, seven of them, began at around 5:50am and ended a little around 6am.

Residents are worried about their safety, especially with the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to begin in less than two hours.

At the time of this report, it was not clear the number of casualties, or how much properties were destroyed.

More to follow...
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency We Warned el-Rufai Against Quoting Wrong Figures On Kajuru Killing, Says Kaduna CP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Six Weeks After, Nigerian Army Returns Computers Seized From Daily Trust
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Overpowers Soldiers, Kills Civilians In Borno Village On Eve Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME For 'Stealing' A Soldier's Phone, Bayelsa Community Pays With 27-Year-Old's Life
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Again, Herdsmen Kill Two In Benue
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Kwara South PDP Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Arrested Hours Before Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Ignorant Nigerians’ — Desmond Elliot Responds To Nigerians Attacking His Toilet Project
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Warned el-Rufai Against Quoting Wrong Figures On Kajuru Killing, Says Kaduna CP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chairman Defects To APC As 12 Presidential Candidates Withdraw for Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Campaigns For AA Candidate
Elections VIDEO: Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Filmed Campaigning For AA Candidate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Tomorrow Is Election Day', INEC Chairman Declares
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: SaharaTV Live Broadcast #NigeriaDecides2019
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Gunmen Open Fire On Osinbajo's Campaign Convoy In Kwara
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections APC Group Accuse Their Own Man Akeredolu Of Working With INEC To Favour AA
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides IN FULL: Buhari's Message To Nigerians On Eve Of Rescheduled Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Soldiers, Policemen Take Over INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad