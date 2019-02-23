JUST IN: INEC Card Readers Reject Dogara, El-Rufai

The lawmaker and his wife could not immediately cast their votes as the card readers failed to authenticate them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

The fingerprints of Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, have been rejected by the card readers being used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for voter accreditation in the ongoing elections.

The card readers failed to recognise the fingerprint of Dogara at Gwaranga Primary School in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, meaning the lawmaker and his wife could not immediately cast their votes.

However, the situation was fixed and the two cast their votes and left.

Similarly, three card readers broke down at Polling Unit 024, Ungwar Sariki ward in Kaduna State, as el-Rufai cast his vote.

