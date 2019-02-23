JUST IN: Peter Obi Votes, Says Electoral System Is ‘A Bit Clumsy’

Peter Obi, the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the process of the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria is “a bit clumsy”.

He said this while fielding questions from journalists just after casting his vote in Anambra State on Saturday.

He said: “The system is a bit clumsy for a lot of people. Look at the time it takes for us to be able to go through the process and even when I went there, I had to ask because the ink and everything were not proper, but at least we voted.

‘I have faith in the process, but that does not mean it is presently perfect. You know the amount of time it took me to go through that process.”