Soldiers Kill Gang Member In Bayelsa

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

Some officers attached to the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, on Friday, shot and killed a member of a seven-man gang, who attempted to snatch a rifle from one of the soldiers at Swali waterside in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The bandits were said to have been part of the gang terrorising Swali area and Yenagoa metropolis, and were believed to be preparing to launch coordinated attacks during the elections on Saturday, when they sighted the soldiers on routine patrol and opened fire.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Major Johan Danjuma, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, said arms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

The statement read: “Troops of 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on routine patrol were today, February 22, 2019, attacked at Swali market area in Yenagoa metropolis by gunmen. The gunmen, numbering about seven, opened fire on our troops.

“One of the bandits attempted to snatch a rifle of one of the soldiers. In the process he was neutralised, while others took to their heels. Efforts are on to track them.

“There are allegations that these criminals have been robbing people around Swali market for some time now. Unfortunately, luck ran out on them when troops closed in on them and recovered the following: one locally-made pistol, two locally-made 9mm ammunition, one Itel mobile phone and the sum of N8,350 only.

“The Brigade wishes to reassure the good people of Bayelsa and the environs of the safety of their lives and property.

“Also, criminal elements brandishing arms are advised to turn them in to the security agencies or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

SaharaReporters, New York

